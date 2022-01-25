Letter: 47,700 of 104,000 "migrants" no shows for ICE appointments

Due to the record numbers of unauthorized "migrants", primarily Central Americans, entering the country and claiming asylum, the Border Patrol has been issuing those released into the country with Notices to Report (NTR) to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office within 60 days. The Border Patrol used to issue Notices to Appear (NTA) for a scheduled Immigration Court hearing, but with the overwhelming numbers of "migrants" encountered, that became too time consuming and impractical. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently provided Congress with numbers of "migrants" who actually reported as directed to ICE. Between March and August 2021, of 104,000 "migrants", who were issued NTRs, 49,800 reported in, but 47,700 did not. Meaning almost 50% absconded into the wind with no knowledge of their whereabouts. This is how our immigration system is being gamed and abused by many asylum seekers. They enter claiming asylum, then disappear, waiting for the day when Democrats provide them with Temporary Protected Status and citizenship.
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.