Letter: 50 illegal entrants die in tractor trailer tragedy

Yesterday, 6/27, in San Antonio, TX, an abandoned tractor-trailer was found containing the bodies of 46 illegal entrants having died from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Four more later died at the hospital. 22 of the dead were from Mexico, seven from Honduras, two from Guatemala, and the rest undermined as on today. It is one of the deadliest, if not the deadliest, tragedies of its kind. These illegal entrants were part of the 1,000 a day 'gotaways" that escape Border Patrol detection because they are occupied processing unaccompanied children and family units crossing the border. Thus far for this fiscal year, the Border Patrol has encountered over 1,444,000 people illegally crossing the border. WH spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said of the incident, "The fact of the matter is, the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks." That was an ignorant remark. I blame this tragedy on Biden for not securing the border.