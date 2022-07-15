 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 50 illegal entrants die in tractor trailer tragedy

  • Comments

Yesterday, 6/27, in San Antonio, TX, an abandoned tractor-trailer was found containing the bodies of 46 illegal entrants having died from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Four more later died at the hospital. 22 of the dead were from Mexico, seven from Honduras, two from Guatemala, and the rest undermined as on today. It is one of the deadliest, if not the deadliest, tragedies of its kind. These illegal entrants were part of the 1,000 a day 'gotaways" that escape Border Patrol detection because they are occupied processing unaccompanied children and family units crossing the border. Thus far for this fiscal year, the Border Patrol has encountered over 1,444,000 people illegally crossing the border. WH spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said of the incident, "The fact of the matter is, the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks." That was an ignorant remark. I blame this tragedy on Biden for not securing the border.

People are also reading…

Boris Slovek

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: democrats & socialism

The democrats have been very honest and open about wanting to replace democracy with socialism. BUT now that we are getting closer to the midt…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News