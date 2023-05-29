May is the 50th anniversary of the return of our Prisoners of War from Vietnam. I recently visited Coronado Island where their historical society had a display about the Prisoners of War imprisoned in North Vietnam. Even though they were tortured, those hero servicemen survived to come home. One of those men was John McCain a political adversary of Donald Trump, who demeaned Senator McCain’s service to our nation by bad mouthing his heroism. I visited the beaches at Normandy, the cemeteries throughout France and Belgium paying my respects to the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. When Trump was in Europe and decided not to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 he said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” My great uncle was killed on a troop ship with hundreds of other infantrymen off the Normandy shore. I know one thing; Trump is no hero; there is nothing great about Trump and never will be.