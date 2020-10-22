Letter: 5150 Him

5150 is a 72 hour hold that a medical provider can write for a person who is a danger to himself or others which places him in a psych unit for evaluation. A judge will rule on the psychiatric report. Trump is making choices that can harm others. Debate moderator Chris Matthews stated that Trump did NOT get Covid tested prior to the debate. Trump appeared ill during the debate. Trump will not release the last negative test date because it will show he knew he was infected. Trump was positive when he went on stage. He is certainly patient Zero and has infected a staggering number of others. He puts his needs above all others. He is reckless and dangerous.
He removed himself from the hospital AMA and is now joyfully spreading the virus in the Oval office where the people reporting to him have no choice but obey him.
He’s Typhoid Mary and he needs to be stopped.
Jo-Ann Marks LMFT
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!