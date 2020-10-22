 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 5150 Him
View Comments

Letter: 5150 Him

5150 is a 72 hour hold that a medical provider can write for a person who is a danger to himself or others which places him in a psych unit for evaluation. A judge will rule on the psychiatric report. Trump is making choices that can harm others. Debate moderator Chris Matthews stated that Trump did NOT get Covid tested prior to the debate. Trump appeared ill during the debate. Trump will not release the last negative test date because it will show he knew he was infected. Trump was positive when he went on stage. He is certainly patient Zero and has infected a staggering number of others. He puts his needs above all others. He is reckless and dangerous.

He removed himself from the hospital AMA and is now joyfully spreading the virus in the Oval office where the people reporting to him have no choice but obey him.

He’s Typhoid Mary and he needs to be stopped.

Jo-Ann Marks LMFT

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News