Letter: 51st state
View Comments

Letter: 51st state

As a life-long Democrat I am dumbfounded that my party has passed a bill in the House authorizing the admission of the District of Columbia as a state. Why? Everyone knows that the Republican Senate will never go along with adding two more Democratic Senators.

If they were serious they would have followed the example set in 1959. Two states were added (Hawaii and Alaska) adding two Democrats and two Republicans to the Senate. If they were serious they would have proposed two new states - DC and another. For example, everyone knows that California is too big. Splitting off the northern counties should produce a Republican state.

So, since they can't possible be serious, perhaps my representative (Ms. Kirkpatrick) can explain why they're wasting their time on this rather than passing bills to improve immigration or health care or the accountability of the president.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News