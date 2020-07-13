Letter: 51st state

As a life-long Democrat I am dumbfounded that my party has passed a bill in the House authorizing the admission of the District of Columbia as a state. Why? Everyone knows that the Republican Senate will never go along with adding two more Democratic Senators.
If they were serious they would have followed the example set in 1959. Two states were added (Hawaii and Alaska) adding two Democrats and two Republicans to the Senate. If they were serious they would have proposed two new states - DC and another. For example, everyone knows that California is too big. Splitting off the northern counties should produce a Republican state.
So, since they can't possible be serious, perhaps my representative (Ms. Kirkpatrick) can explain why they're wasting their time on this rather than passing bills to improve immigration or health care or the accountability of the president.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
