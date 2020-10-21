Letter: 55,000 apprehended by Border Patrol in September at the border

According to the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, nearly 55,000 individuals were apprehended by Border Patrol in September. That's the single-highest number recorded in FY2020, and it's roughly 3-1/2 times the number of apprehensions recorded in April. The number of apprehensions (54,771) is also the highest number recorded in a single month during the Trump Administration with the exception of last summer's six-month border surge by Central Americans. Each time that prospects for a mass amnesty improve, as with promises made by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it results in an increase in illegal border crossings. These numbers will continue and increase if Biden is elected president. Under 8 years of Obama/Biden, morale among Border Patrol and ICE agents was at its lowest point. That was due to the administration not allowing agents to fully enforce immigration laws passed by Congress. That low morale will return again under Biden/Harris. So will the surge in undocumented immigrants!
Rhonda Carmichael
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!