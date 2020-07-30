You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: $600 weekly should end
Letter: $600 weekly should end

Doug Lawrence are you going to give the over 20 million unemployed jobs or referrals for jobs? Did you not notice that state government has shut down businesses and schools? Do you not keep up with the daily news? Every single one of us, self-employed, a wage or on-commission worker, or unemployed relies on government subsidies, tax breaks, and infrastructure. What hubris!

Roberto Martinez

South side

