Letter: 63,000,000 abortions done since Roe vs Wade

The National Right to Life Committee estimates that there have been an estimated 63,459,000 abortions done in America since Roe vs Wade was decided by the Supreme Court in 1973. The CDC reported that in 2019 there were 629,898 abortions done in America. For that same year there were 10,537 gun related homicides. Black women disproportionately have more abortions than white and Latino women. Unmarried and lower income women have more abortions. Most abortions are done at the 12 to 13 week gestation stage, when according to the U.S. Library of Medicine, a well defined faced has been formed as well as fingers and toes. Where is the outcry from Democrats, who support abortion rights, but ignore these racial and socio-economic factors? Where is Black Lives Matter? Democrats decry "gun violence", but are silent about what essentially constitutes "baby violence." I believe that it is time for a deep soul searching in America, especially amongst young adults, about just what abortion amounts to, infanticide.