Letter: 8/8/22 story: Alix Jones' $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

Thanks for publishing this story. This verdict should serve as a warning to all media platforms that continue to allow the promotion of lies, disinformation, violence, conspiracies, and hate speech. Too many people have been defamed, attacked, and had their lives ruined. Election officials, school board members, and elected officials and their families have been mercilessly harassed and threatened – all because they were doing their jobs by following the law and their Constitutional obligations. And the voting machine companies (Dominion and Smartmatic) have every right to sue those who pushed flat out lies and conspiracies about the integrity of the machines used in the 2020 elections.