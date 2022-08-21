 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 8/8/22 story: Alix Jones' $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

  • Comments

Thanks for publishing this story. This verdict should serve as a warning to all media platforms that continue to allow the promotion of lies, disinformation, violence, conspiracies, and hate speech. Too many people have been defamed, attacked, and had their lives ruined. Election officials, school board members, and elected officials and their families have been mercilessly harassed and threatened – all because they were doing their jobs by following the law and their Constitutional obligations. And the voting machine companies (Dominion and Smartmatic) have every right to sue those who pushed flat out lies and conspiracies about the integrity of the machines used in the 2020 elections.

Yet, these media platforms continue to allow and promote falsehoods, conspiracies, and the purposeful creation of division and conflict in our country because it is profitable. They continue to make $Billions– all at the expense of the truth, facts, and our functioning democracy.

People are also reading…

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News