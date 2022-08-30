 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 80% Solution for Conservative Voters?

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 25 letter "80% solution for conservative voters."

I strongly disagree with the rationale in this piece. It’s true that we’ll never agree on everything our chosen candidates say. But how can a person who loves our country and believes in our form of government support someone who tries to overturn legitimate elections, who thinks their personal opinions supersede what their constituents support, and who refuse to condemn insurrectionists who threatened Congress and the security of our nation? How can the endorsement of a megalomanic who used his presidential status to refuse to accept a legitimate electoral loss, and threatened the lawful exchange of power our country was founded on, be a good thing? He cheated, he lies, and his supporters are not to be trusted with our future.

Freedom is protected by our constitution, not your version of God. And how is dictating what a woman can do with her body resisting government overreach?

People are also reading…

Carol Garr

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election deniers

I keep waiting for Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to question the results of the last election. Of course, they support Trump, a chronic liar comp…

Letter: Defending Democracy

Dear Editor: The key to being a good citizen is to stay informed. Norman Eisen wrote a report called "Trump on Trial". You don't have to be a …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News