Letter: 80% Solution for Conservative Voters?

I strongly disagree with the rationale in this piece. It’s true that we’ll never agree on everything our chosen candidates say. But how can a person who loves our country and believes in our form of government support someone who tries to overturn legitimate elections, who thinks their personal opinions supersede what their constituents support, and who refuse to condemn insurrectionists who threatened Congress and the security of our nation? How can the endorsement of a megalomanic who used his presidential status to refuse to accept a legitimate electoral loss, and threatened the lawful exchange of power our country was founded on, be a good thing? He cheated, he lies, and his supporters are not to be trusted with our future.