Letter: 9/11 and today
Letter: 9/11 and today

This letter is in no way meant to diminish the shock and tragic loss of life on 9/11. But in comparison to what is happening today, and every day with the pandemic, it seems like a small blip on the scale of tragedies. And this is not the result of a a foreign attack, but the result of a grossly mismanaged response from within. Every 3 days we have the equivalent of 9/11 deaths, 3,000, and this has been every 3 days for 6 months! And still no plan.

Unlike 9/11, there has been little coming together, a unified sense of purpose. Our fellow citizens have failed us. We are not "in this together", simply proven by the selfish and ignorant deniers who refuse to wear masks. And our government has failed us, led by the corrupt and incompetent President Donald Trump. America the great? Where is the outrage?

Stanley Steik

Midtown

