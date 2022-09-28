Letter: 9-26-22 "Archaic anti-abortion law is bad for Arizona"

Writer Reilly, a naturopathic doctor, is onto a legal truth. He supports abortion, a medical procedure, as part of a woman's right to personal autonomy, up to the time of viability. That is in fact the basis of Roe v. Wade, which was reversed in June.
I am a retired attorney. Abortion opponents complain that Roe "invented" that right, since "abortion" doesn't appear in the Constitution. But neither, for example, do "AK-47's" or the "internet." Yet the Second Amendment has been cited for decades to justify personal possession of weapons of war, and the First Amendment to protect internet usage.
The Constitution, written 250 years ago in the era of muskets and town criers, isn't exhaustive. That tiny document is an ethical guide, intended to evolve with the society using it. Accrued experience, wisdom, and a dedication to justice flesh out its meaning.
The right to abortion is no more "invented" than the right to AK-47's or the internet.
People are also reading…
Regula Case
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.