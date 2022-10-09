Letter: 9-26 letter "C'mon Jerome"

This contributor mocks the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, though he confesses his own dereliction to learn basic economics in class. Instead of inventing his own imaginary theory of increased interest rates' affect on economic behavior, he might try watching an informed business program on TV, or reading any of hundreds of financial articles published regularly, even in this very newspaper. If it helps, here is a way too short explanation, but here goes. Inflation occurs when demand exceeds supply. Increasing interest rates suppresses ability and desire to borrow for consumption.( Think housing and autos for example.) Supply and demand move more in balance. Inflation subsides Jon.........Duh.