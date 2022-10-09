 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 9-26 letter "C'mon Jerome"

  • Comments

This contributor mocks the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, though he confesses his own dereliction to learn basic economics in class. Instead of inventing his own imaginary theory of increased interest rates' affect on economic behavior, he might try watching an informed business program on TV, or reading any of hundreds of financial articles published regularly, even in this very newspaper. If it helps, here is a way too short explanation, but here goes. Inflation occurs when demand exceeds supply. Increasing interest rates suppresses ability and desire to borrow for consumption.( Think housing and autos for example.) Supply and demand move more in balance. Inflation subsides Jon.........Duh.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News