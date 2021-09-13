Letter: 9/8 headline: Biden calls climate everybody's crisis

Monster storms and wildfires are our new climate norm. Human costs are incalculable as are the costs to our economy from devasted farms, ranches, businesses and energy supply lines. Hurricane Ida alone will cut oil output for months. Rebuilding ravaged communities cost billions every year: just look at last year’s disasters in California, Texas, and an unprecedented hurricane season.
The two infrastructure bills circulating in Congress seem like bargain basement deals compared to the cost of doing nothing. “Building back better” means that we cannot rebuild stone age structures, and It means we need to develop clean energy technologies and build infrastructure for the 21st Century and beyond. Regrettably, too many members of Congress continue to ignore science and the realities of our human caused climate crisis. Many members - from both political parties – are bankrolled by special interests wanting to keep us reliant on carbon-based energy. I hope these bills pass, but like all voting in Washington, follow the money!
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.