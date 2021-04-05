 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: 9 year old migrant girl drowns crossing Rio Grande River
View Comments

Letter: 9 year old migrant girl drowns crossing Rio Grande River

  • Comments

On March 20, Border Patrol agents found a migrant mother from Guatemala and her 3 year old boy unresponsive on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande River.. Agents provided CPR and the mother and boy eventually recovered in a Texas hospital. The woman's 9 year old girl was found dead from drowning in the river. The family was attempting to illegally enter the United States. I blame this tragedy squarely on 'migrant' President Biden, who is causing this child endangerment. People throughout Central America believe him to have given the green light to come here and they are now coming by the thousands. As of 3/26,, there were over 18,000 migrant unaccompanied children in Customs and Border Protection custody. Where is the outrage at Biden by migrant rights activists over the 9 year old girl's death? This little girl's journey ended tragically and totally negates those who now say that danger on the border is being overblown.

Janis Newman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News