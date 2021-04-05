Letter: 9 year old migrant girl drowns crossing Rio Grande River

On March 20, Border Patrol agents found a migrant mother from Guatemala and her 3 year old boy unresponsive on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande River.. Agents provided CPR and the mother and boy eventually recovered in a Texas hospital. The woman's 9 year old girl was found dead from drowning in the river. The family was attempting to illegally enter the United States. I blame this tragedy squarely on 'migrant' President Biden, who is causing this child endangerment. People throughout Central America believe him to have given the green light to come here and they are now coming by the thousands. As of 3/26,, there were over 18,000 migrant unaccompanied children in Customs and Border Protection custody. Where is the outrage at Biden by migrant rights activists over the 9 year old girl's death? This little girl's journey ended tragically and totally negates those who now say that danger on the border is being overblown.
Janis Newman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.