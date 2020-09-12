 Skip to main content
Letter: A 9/2/20 letter “USPS Controversy Manufactured by Dems” contained numerous false and misleading facts.
Taxpayers are not funding the USPS. All operational costs are paid for by sales and services. USPS does have a large unfunded obligation to current/past employees because, in 2006, Congress passed legislation requiring USPS to fund the present value of earned retirement obligations within a 10-year period. Other corporations, like FedEx and UPS, have no such obligation.

Trump did not appoint DeJoy, a major Republican donor, postmaster general, but did appoint all members of the USPS Board of Governors who selected DeJoy for him. DeJoy was not identified as a candidate by an independent search firm, but was interviewed on the recommendation of a Republican governor. He has no USPS work experience and has invested extensively in its competitors.

The only “hoax” being played on the American people is Trump’s politicizing the Post Office to sow doubt about its ability to meet its constitutional obligations as part of his baseless attack on mail in voting.

Joseph Alexander

Oro Valley

