Letter: A Badge of Honor?

#45 says that the 100,000 who have died, Died with a Badge of Honor! With his mishandling of this horrible crisis, blaming everybody else except his fumbling ineptness, being over his head and unqualified people he picked, Jared, Pence who hates people of color, Gays and intelligent powerful women and of course Scientists, Educated people! #45 will probably have 200,000 Dead and still not care about those people and their Loved Ones!! Now #45 says his cult followers want him for 2 more term's really?? #45 must go he is a Dictator in disguise!! We must replace, #45, Moscow Mitch, with good honest Republicans or Democrats, Independents!! As a disabled Vietnam Vet, I am alarmed at the people who follow #45 with their Total disregard of other Americans and their idiotic behavior!! Let's all vote Blue unless Putin interferes! Vote with your conscious.
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
