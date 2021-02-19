 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Banana Republic
View Comments

Letter: A Banana Republic

  • Comments

On January 6th in front of national TV, the former President and his white nationalist tribe attacked the Capital of this country. Today, after a month of consternation, our country has two distinct political parties. One following the constitution and supporting the rule of law and a second designed for money, hate and blocking the right to vote. One has possibilities, the other sounds like Russia.

We should approve the banana as our new symbol on our flag. With the real winner being Putin and what he stands for.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News