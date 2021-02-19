Letter: A Banana Republic

On January 6th in front of national TV, the former President and his white nationalist tribe attacked the Capital of this country. Today, after a month of consternation, our country has two distinct political parties. One following the constitution and supporting the rule of law and a second designed for money, hate and blocking the right to vote. One has possibilities, the other sounds like Russia.
We should approve the banana as our new symbol on our flag. With the real winner being Putin and what he stands for.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.