Letter: A battle for the soul of America
As a College of Medicine student at the University of Arizona, I have seen many examples of racism and religious bigotry, even by established physicians and nurses.

True morality is rooted in compassion and love. Any teaching that violates this principle is false. The very essence of God is love. Compassion is the language of God.

Many who cloak themselves in righteousness are part of a movement in this country, with Trump as their figurehead, to oppress and cause suffering for those they deem unsuitable. Muslim, Mexican, Black, LGTB -- we are ALL children of God, deserving of respect, compassion and dignity. This belief is fundamental to the American vision.

This country is not an exclusive White Christians-only club. Trump is the figurehead of this most pernicious belief system that many of his supporters hold. I believe that if Trump is reelected, and we continue down the path he has laid out for us, it will be the unmaking of the American dream.

Arthur Stepp

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

