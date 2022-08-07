 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "A beautiful choice"

I wonder if the writer of this "poem" can even begin to understand its appalling nature for a woman in the difficult situation of an unplanned, unwanted pregnancy. Even though I understand there are plenty of women (sadly) in the forced-birth camp, it is extra grotesque to read something like this from a man who is absolutely clueless as to what is involved for a woman in going through a pregnancy and birth. How dare he insinuate himself into something he is so ignorant of and then pass judgement on top of it. Absolutely outrageous. Many, many people DO NOT share the view of personhood for products of conception at 8-10 weeks, the point at which the majority of terminations occur. The letter writer is entitled to his views, so if he doesn't believe in abortion, then, by all means, sir, don't have one.

Hope Gastelum

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

