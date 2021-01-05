 Skip to main content
Letter: A Better Idea
Letter: A Better Idea

Forget $2000 relief checks. The latest check is already posting. A better idea would be another $600 for February and again for every month until everyone can get back on their feet.

What we need is a way to cut back on who gets a check when they return to work, don’t need it, or opt out for whatever reason. Remember when the first payments went out to businesses? Some people sent them back when they realized they didn’t need them. We should trust the American people.

Will some people try to game the system? Yes, but those people are already trying to get illegal payments. We need to let the fraud detectors do their job and help people who genuinely need it.

Martin Plocke

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

