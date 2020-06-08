Letter: A Better Idea

Why is Donald Trump terrified of vote-by-mail? Actually, we know. He said, “…if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
If this is true, why do Republicans pursue policies with such narrow support? Rather than limiting who votes, maybe a better idea would be to broaden their appeal.
Perhaps they should re-think passing tax cuts that mostly benefit companies and the 1%. Re-think repealing Obamacare health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions. Re-think opposition to common sense gun regulations. Re-think starving public school budgets to line the pockets of private schools. Re-think tossing environmental rules that keep our air and water clean. Re-think the need to address man-made components of climate change. The list could go on.
If Republicans were to reassess who they represent, we all might benefit. If they don’t, then maybe voters will wisely “throw the bums out” by voting for Democratic candidates in the next election.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
