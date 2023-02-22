Re: the Feb. 18 article "Trump wasn't the only motivator in Capitol riot."
Ray Lindstrom’s op-ed about The Big Lie is one of the season’s best. In a few words, he captures the message of a new book called “The Big Myth,” which takes 550 pages to make the same case. We’ve been carefully taught to hate government while big business sets us up to reject even the wisest solutions. Keep folks angry at God-less liberals. You can sell them anything, even soup.
Ford Burkhart
Midtown
