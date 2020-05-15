Letter: A bird's eye view to the pandemic
As I sit on my patio in the mornings, reading the newspaper and watching the local birds as they eat the seed I have put out, I have begun to wonder if they have noticed that we human animals have largely abandoned their territory and are now more or less staying within our dens or nests that we tend to call our homes. And, if they have noticed, I'm inclined to think that they are breathing a sigh of relief as our abandonment of their territory has led to such a marked decrease of the pollutants which we humans had so carelessly used to infect their homeland. In my next life, I want to be a bird.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

