Letter: A Book For Everyone….

It would be wonderful if our fellow Arizonans would consider reading THE DIVIDER, by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. It takes you from 2017 to 2021 in the trump administration. It’s a long read, almost 700pgs, perhaps the audio book would be more accessible.

Read it for your understanding of the inner workings of the Trump’s White House. Read it to reinforce your allegiance to this President, or, read it to reinforce what you already know. Either way, it’s a page turner that will keep you amazed and involved.

Luckhurst Woodward

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

