Letter: A Boy and His Dog

An eight year old whose spinal cord shattered by a round from an assault rifle, a victim of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, awoke from surgery the other day and asked to see his twin brother and his dog, maybe unaware that he may never walk again. This little boy along with the others in Uvalde, Sandy Hook. etc., etc., didn't ask for this to happen to them but we cowering fellow Americans made it possible.

What kind of country do we live in where greedy gun manufacturers, the NRA, and gutless politicians allow these war weapons to be available to anybody, nut case or not, while we stand by watching, offering pointless thoughts and prayers? Why aren't we raising holy hell and demanding that these merchants of death be prosecuted, sued into bankruptcy and thrown out of office? Our God given right to bear arms? Explain that to the little kid who probably won't ever be able to run again with his little brother and their dog.