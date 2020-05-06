Letter: A breath of fresh air

With the pall of COVID-19 hovering it was with delight that I read the guest opinion piece 4/22 on Earth Day by Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore. Because it’s hard to do much about Covid right now their vision of success in addressing climate disruption is literally a breath of fresh air.
Put a price on carbon give the money back to citizens, and get more jobs more revenue coming to Southern Arizona, more clean energy and less pollution in just 15 years.
While we’re cooped up social distancing let’s get started on a problem we can begin to address. We need to let our senators McSally and Sinema and our representatives Kirkpatrick, O’Halloran, and Grihalva know that we want them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (google it)as soon as they are able. We can take positive action for a better future.
Linda Karl
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!