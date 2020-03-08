Letter: A Cacophony of Dunces

Apologies to John Kennedy Tool.
Last night's Democratic debate rapidly devolved into a childish display of petulant behavior. The candidates, with the exception of Joe Biden, showed themselves to be wantonly selfish and totally unwilling to let anyone else speak. They repeatedly shouted over one another, ran over their allotted time with a total disregard of the pleas for civility from the moderator, and made an absolute mockery out of what could and should have been an informative two hours.
Recommend that the moderator be given a mute button to cut off candidates that show Philistinean manners by their long windedness, or flaunt their rudeness by continuously interrupting or talking over their fellow candidates.
You guys have got to do better than this display of childish squabbling. Your objective should be to increase voter enthusiasm, not to extinguish it.
Steve Arnold
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.