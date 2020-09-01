Letter: A Call for Police Reform

Serve and protect? According to the Washington Post, 1019 lives were lost to police shootings In the U.S. in the last year. I was a police dispatcher for 25 years and have some insight into the problem. Police departments need to recruit, vet, train, and supervise applicants who want to serve and protect. They must respect all people not be adrenaline junkies or power hungry or racist. After being hired they need to be trained particularly in people skills. The power of their presence and humanity can go a long way towards de-escalating a tense situation. Also training in use of less than lethal force. A well-placed baton to the shin can temporarily incapacitate a suspect without killing him. They need to be supervised. Bad behavior must be punished. Unions shouldn’t be able to get bad cops off without consequence. A civilian review board should oversee all abuse of force complaints.
Yes, we need the police but they must serve and protect us!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side
