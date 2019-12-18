Letter: A Call to Conscience

I read the Mueller report and some of the testimony of those interviewed by the US House Intelligence Committee. I also listened to most of the witness testimony at the public hearings.
Mueller stopped his investigation short because the Justice Department ordered him to do so. His report indicated that it was now in the hands of the US House to provide the Constitutional "check" of the Executive branch.
Trump's method is do whatever serves his purposes and, if challenged, just say "so sue me" knowing full well that the justice system works slowly and that he can continue to do as he pleases until his hand is slapped and he is assessed a fine.
This country cannot wait. An election is imminent and the issues being weighed now affect the legitimacy of the coming election.
I hope that both our Senators will decide to analyze the facts and not follow their parties in lock-step.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
