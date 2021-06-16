Letter: A Cancer on the Body Politic

The 2020 presidential election and its aftermath exposed with frightening clarity the dark underside of our electorate. We’ve learned how fragile our representative system is, as we face the greatest threat to the Union since the Civil War. Today’s Republican Party embodies this threat in its servile fear of (and fealty to) a twice impeached former president and his gullible, conspiracy-loving base. Future hIstorians will marvel at the cult-like GOP, once a respected political entity, now a cancer on the body politic. It stands for obstruction and voter suppression; the latter an insult to the memory of every American who sacrificed all to insure the survival of our experiment in self-governance and democracy. I've spent my entire working life in service to this country and to observe it slipping toward authoritarianism is both tragic and depressing. Age and infirmity will prevent me from knowing the future outcome of our nation’s struggle, but hopefully the honorable and competent current administration and its adherents will prevail.
Joseph Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.