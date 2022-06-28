 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: a cartoonist returns to find an American press now in peril

David Fitzsimmons, one of the better humans on this planet, sounded an alarm about the powerful Gannett newspaper conglomerate doing away with opinions because readers don't want them. I beg to differ. Judging by the sheer volume of letters to the editor in the Star, readers love to sound off on the matters of the day and on the views of other letter writers and opinion columnists.

The Arizona Republic has already cut its meagre number of letters to one day a week (approximately four letters). I don't know about you, but I get my national and international news elsewhere, and opinion is the first thing I turn to in my newspapers. If others feel as I do about this sad state of affairs, contact Gannett and tell them so: contact@gannett.com or 703-854-6000.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

