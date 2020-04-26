Letter: A case for the "Deplorables"
Letter: A case for the "Deplorables"

Re: the April 23 letter "Trump supporters must face reality.'

As one of the deplorable conservatives who support the president I would remind the gentleman of what President Trump has accomplished: A strong economy, a more secure border, reasonable trade agreements, our departure from the climate accord, ending the Iran treaty (which was absurd on it's face), excellent Supreme Court appointments, and a rigorous defense of the Bill of Rights. I could go on. Mr. Foster believes that some of the President's supporters must be, "logical, thoughtful, and reasonable people." That statement suggests that Mr. Foster believes that most Trump voters are none of the above.

Sir, you display the arrogance, ignorance, and phony moral superiority of what has become the once great Democratic Party. Instead of spouting insults, offer good arguments against policy. Reasonable folks can disagree without deriding those with whom the disagree.

J. Randall Deeming

Oro Valley

