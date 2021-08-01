Letter: A Child’s Future

What would you do if you saw a small child walking in the middle of a busy street, or falling into a pool? Think about your answer. I am hopeful that everyone would do everything in their power to get that child to a safe place. No question about it. I think it’s in our nature to protect children, regardless of your race, sex or political affiliation. If you don’t believe in getting the Covid-19 Vaccine for yourself, please take a moment to think about all the children you could be keeping safe and maybe even saving their future.
Gail Greer
Northwest side
