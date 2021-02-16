 Skip to main content
Letter: A chilling day for democracy
Letter: A chilling day for democracy

During his four-year reign of creating doubt and fear -- which he trumpeted to the very end, and continues! – ex-President Donald Trump was able to entice the support of what has, in effect, become the “Retrumplican Party.” Given a pass by the Retrumplicans, Trump was able to dodge being convicted by the Senate following his impeachment. He has backed the Retrumplicans into a corner, so now they have to deal with the members of the mob he has emboldened.

We will, for a long time, be reliving the events surrounding Trump’s January 6, 2021 rally which he designed to lead to an attack on the United States Capitol. The ugliness of the domestic terrorism that occurred in our Capitol – committed against the American people -- will forever be etched in our history along with the infamy of the Civil War, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the attack that occurred on 9/11.

Donald Gerlach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

