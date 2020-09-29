Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crime, homelessness, sanctuary cities, the cancel culture, and overall mismanagement, PLEASE don’t turn this state blue and vote in why and what you left. Why would you even consider it – where do you want to move next?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
