Letter: A Christian apologizes
Well, pardon me if I temporarily suspend being a Christian when others disagree with me. Yes! I have free will -- even to think such people are hateful! Well, I just keep still and fume when it's my spouse or someone in the next pew who disagrees. But political! I just overlook having a tiny place in my heart to foster hate and rage.

When it comes to politics, Jesus just didn't get it! Love my neighbor...in the other party!? Just to preserve our democracy!? You mean, listening and maybe learning from people who are different from me!? Even questioning news sources or not believing everything MY candidates say!?

Lord, help our nation overcome the hatred being stirred up in the political process, to learn and love from one another. Christ asked us to shed our old selves. And that is not a one time, but a daily challenge.

Michael Craig

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

