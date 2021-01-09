 Skip to main content
Letter: A Clarification
Letter: A Clarification

In response to the recent rioting by Trump supporters in the capitol, there will be a lot of comment in the press about the “conservative movement” and who will be the “conservative” candidates in upcoming elections.

I would just make the point, that supporters of Donald Trump are not actually conservatives. They are right-wing extremists. A conservative, by definition, (the American Heritage Dictionary, Second College Edition) is . . . “moderate, cautious; restrained”.

The real conservatives in America now are the Democrats.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

