Letter: A Classic Hero

Why was Donald J. Trump elected POTUS, despite the frantic efforts of top Democrats, top FBI, and liberal media to prevent it?
It was a miracle. The Forces That Be saw America about to drown in The Swamp unless an exceptional leader was found. It had to be someone brilliant enough to manage the entire global balance, not just brandish a carrot on a stick. The Forces gave us not just one attractive, charming, accomplished, tireless person, but a whole family, all qualified and eager to help America shine.
How did the Democrat congress react to this windfall? By imitating the proverbial "dog in the manger" or in this case, a rabid hyena. Ironically, the more the predators try to tear our president to pieces, the stronger he becomes. Withstanding vicious attacks without wavering from his goals for America makes Donald J. Trump a true classical hero.
Molly McKinney
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.