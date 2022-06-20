Letter: A Compromise on Immigration

Republicans, Democrats, & Independents all agree that our immigration system is broken and that it needs a major overhaul. We can also agree that in our history immigrants have played an important part in making our nation quite special and the envy of the world. The only thing all the bickering in Congress has achieved is that opposing positions on this issue have been entrenched and nothing has been accomplished. As a start I suggest that we protect the “Dreamers” by passing permanent legislation to provide them with a clear pathway to citizenship. Immigrants as well as seasonal workers are an asset, so pass legislation for an effective worker program. Many countries in Europe have done so, Congress should be able to come up with a good plan too. Finally, the Constitution needs to be amended so that U.S citizenship is not automatically granted at birth. Birth-parents need to be US citizens for granting this privilege to the new-born.