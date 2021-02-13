 Skip to main content
Letter: A Conundrum?
If you called President Trump a Dictator because of the number of Executive Orders he signed during his entire four-year term, you certainly must be calling the current occupant of the white house a Super Dictator as, to date, he has signed more executive actions, orders, proclamations and memorandums than his predecessors. He has already issued an entire term’s worth of orders in a short amount of time compared to the last four Presidents of the United States. And, if you’re not calling him at least a Dictator, you can call yourself a Hypocrite.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

