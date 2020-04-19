Letter: A COVID-19 Poem

I wear a mask and hold my breath
One might think I’m scared to death
If other humans come too near
I quickly move away in fear
Our lives have really changed a lot
You might have it, or might not
There’s really no good way to know
With testing numbers very low
The Chosen One said it’s a HOAX
As sickness spreads among the folks
Think he cares ‘bout you? HECK NO……
He cares for his portfolio!
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
