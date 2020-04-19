Letter: A COVID-19 Poem
Letter: A COVID-19 Poem

I wear a mask and hold my breath

One might think I’m scared to death

If other humans come too near

I quickly move away in fear

Our lives have really changed a lot

You might have it, or might not

There’s really no good way to know

With testing numbers very low

The Chosen One said it’s a HOAX

As sickness spreads among the folks

Think he cares ‘bout you? HECK NO……

He cares for his portfolio!

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

