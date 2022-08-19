Letter: A Dangerous Ideology

I have spoken to Hobbs v Jackson supporters who say that overturning Roe v. Wade was returning the issue to the states and strengthening the voice of the people. They are wrong.

The Supreme Court decision was flawed because it ignored the idea of an reflective Constitution for a false divine one. The Catholic Church couldn't deny the sun is the center of the universe. As such, its view of the Scriptured Bible became one of guidance, not of literalism. By overturning Roe v. Wade for the reasons given in its decision, the Court has opened the door to anti-American counter-revolutionism that can not assimilate newer concepts, much like the Taliban or ISIS can't accept women as equals.