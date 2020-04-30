Letter: A day to celebrate

I ask you to celebrate a truly remarkable woman today.
The phrase "the British are coming" might be synonymous with Paul Revere's riding horseback in the night to warn his fellow patriots. However there is a woman's story that should be celebrated today.
On April 26, 1777, Colonel Ludington was notified of the British arrival and pending battle in a small town in Dutchess County, New York. The Colonel's troop was disbanded, its members miles apart. Needing to alert his men, he asked his eldest daughter, Sybil, to ride through the night, alerting them. 16-year-old Sybil, rode 40 miles that night, notifying her father's troops. Her courage was instrumental in getting the entire regiment prepared to fight, by dawn.
She traveled 40 miles, significantly farther than Rogers, was personally thanked by President George Washington and was honored with a stamp by the USPS in 1975.
Michael Holloway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
