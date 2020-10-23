Letter: A Debate Question

Having watched three debates this season I am left with one burning question. Will we ever have a moderator who will be able to control the debate? We have seen the raucous behavior of the first presidential debate and we have seen the vice presidential debate in which the answers hardly ever seemed to match the questions and very little attention was given to the time that was allotted to each candidate to answer the question. The need for a mute button was clearly seen tonight. We also need moderators who are not afraid to use their position to keep the debate on track. The only time that was done was in the senate debate when the panel of moderators kept on repeating the same question to the candidates in an attempt to elicit an answer. Debates should be civilized and informative. This is not what we have experienced
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
