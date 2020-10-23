 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Debate Question
View Comments

Letter: A Debate Question

Having watched three debates this season I am left with one burning question. Will we ever have a moderator who will be able to control the debate? We have seen the raucous behavior of the first presidential debate and we have seen the vice presidential debate in which the answers hardly ever seemed to match the questions and very little attention was given to the time that was allotted to each candidate to answer the question. The need for a mute button was clearly seen tonight. We also need moderators who are not afraid to use their position to keep the debate on track. The only time that was done was in the senate debate when the panel of moderators kept on repeating the same question to the candidates in an attempt to elicit an answer. Debates should be civilized and informative. This is not what we have experienced

Martin Greene

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News