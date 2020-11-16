 Skip to main content
Letter: A delemma
The dilemma I am in is trying to explain to outsiders why the most qualified candidate supported by statistics on his past performances was not voted back into office. The only thing I can come up with is that some people didn't like him. What this has to do with economics and world trade I do not know.  There has been an orchestrated effort by most of the media for 4 years to denigrate President Trump and it apparently has worked. Now we are left with a 78-year-old man with dementia symptoms who spent most of his campaigning time in his basement and most of his career of 47 years on the government payroll. An old saying fits this situation, "they cut off their noses to spite their faces".

John Ricketson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

