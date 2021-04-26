Letter: A different view

A man recently wrote, that he had had disappointments in elections, but he never burned anything afterwards. My feelings were in agreement with his... until I had to spend four months with the homeless. I imagine that the writer: never lived in substandard housing, went to an inter-city school, was in a family that existed on welfare so money was always tight and questions often raised whether to pay the rent or the electric (the rent usually won and thus they had months in darkness). Also, whether he had ever ridden the bus to get groceries as a car was out of their income bracket and stores are not in low-income neighborhoods... also if he had ever had to hold a sick sibling on his lap while his mother paid bus fair as they needed to go across town to a free clinic. Yep, no one denied this family's freedom ... but as Janis Joplin sang so many years ago, "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose."
Jean Tencza, graduate social worker
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.