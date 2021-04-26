 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A different view
View Comments

Letter: A different view

  • Comments

A man recently wrote, that he had had disappointments in elections, but he never burned anything afterwards. My feelings were in agreement with his... until I had to spend four months with the homeless. I imagine that the writer: never lived in substandard housing, went to an inter-city school, was in a family that existed on welfare so money was always tight and questions often raised whether to pay the rent or the electric (the rent usually won and thus they had months in darkness). Also, whether he had ever ridden the bus to get groceries as a car was out of their income bracket and stores are not in low-income neighborhoods... also if he had ever had to hold a sick sibling on his lap while his mother paid bus fair as they needed to go across town to a free clinic. Yep, no one denied this family's freedom ... but as Janis Joplin sang so many years ago, "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose."

Jean Tencza, graduate social worker

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 21
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 21

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer insists that new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover doesn't have the stomach it takes to prosecute hardened criminals. See if you agree with that take and others in our latest Letters to the Editor!

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 20

  • Updated

LETTERS: One of our letter writers see's a future filled with autonomous, self-driving vehicles and warns against it, while others debate the differences between what drives Republicans and Democrats.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News