Letter: A display of Cowardice

Today a peaceful protest was held at the gates of the Whitehouse. It doesn't matter why it was held, it was peaceful. Ahead of a public statement, the President cleared that peaceful protest using tear gas and flashbangs fired from lines of troops, police and any other organization he could coerce into action, and then he marched to the nearest church for a photo-op. Is this what a President of the United States should look like? It looks like cowardice to me.
John Petersen
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
