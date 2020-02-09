Letter: A domestic Bay of Pigs

The impeachment trial is over and the saga calls to mind parallels with the Bay of Pigs. In both cases, there was an effort to oust a leader considered dangerous but the plans to do so were half-baked and relied on overly optimistic assumptions. They ended in embarrassing fiascoes and the leaders who were supposed to be ousted were probably strengthened if anything. John F. Kennedy and his administration learned lessons and demonstrated more capability the following year during the Cuban Missile Crisis. One has to wonder how today's Democrats and progressives will handle their learning curve.
Robert Fisher
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.