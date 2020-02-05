Letter: A European view
My best friend and I graduated from high school in 1964, While I went to the American school systems and fought the student wars for 30 years, he served in Viet Nam and has lived in Europe for many years. He still considers himself an American however. He wrote this to me regarding how Trump and America is currently viewed in Europe.

"The American Age is rapidly drawing to a close in Europe. Nobody believes in America anymore. Nobody trusts America. Under Trump, America disavows its treaties, betrays its allies, and withdraws its support from stabilizing organizations like the UN and NATO. Regarding the climate crisis, Trump values and supports an American narcissistic lifestyle more than he values the entire human race."

Since it appears that he will cheat his way out of his impeachment, we can only hope and pray that he will be replaced by the voters in November and we can start to repair his tragic "legacy."

Donald Vandine

Sierra Vista

